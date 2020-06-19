Local sports schedule: Saturday, June 20, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Nonconference—Lansing-New Albin Kee at Gladbrook-Reinbeck triangular, 11 a.m.

AMATEUR BASEBALL MVL—Sparta Miller vs. Chaseburg/Coon Valley at Onalaska Legion, 1 p.m.

Track Flashback: An upcoming series

