Local sports schedule: Saturday, March 7, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA: Caledonia vs. Dover-Eyota at Rochester, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 2: Onalaska vs. Hortonville at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Division 3: Arcadia vs. St. Croix Falls at Baldwin-Woodville, 4 p.m. Division 4: Aquinas vs. Cambridge at Madison Edgewood, 1 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Unity at Colfax, 7 p.m. Division 5: Bangor vs. River Ridge at Central, 3 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: WIAA state meet at Wisconsin Rapids (individuals).
WRESTLING: WIAA team state tournament at UW Field House—Division 2 semifinal: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T vs. Prairie du Chien, 10 a.m.; Division 1, 2, 3, finals, 1 p.m.
