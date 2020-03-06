You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local sports schedule: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Local sports schedule: Saturday, March 7, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA: Caledonia vs. Dover-Eyota at Rochester, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional finals—Division 2: Onalaska vs. Hortonville at Marshfield, 5 p.m. Division 3: Arcadia vs. St. Croix Falls at Baldwin-Woodville, 4 p.m. Division 4: Aquinas vs. Cambridge at Madison Edgewood, 1 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Unity at Colfax, 7 p.m. Division 5: Bangor vs. River Ridge at Central, 3 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: WIAA state meet at Wisconsin Rapids (individuals).

WRESTLING: WIAA team state tournament at UW Field House—Division 2 semifinal: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T vs. Prairie du Chien, 10 a.m.; Division 1, 2, 3, finals, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News