HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Westby at Ithaca Tournament, 9 a.m.; Sparta at Mauston Triangular, 10 a.m.; Menomonie vs. Central at Copeland (2), 11 a.m.; Marshfield at Logan (2), 11 a.m.; Reedsburg at Tomah, 11 a.m.; Viroqua Tournament: Viroqua vs. Waupun, 10 a.m.; Waupun vs. G-E-T, noon; C-FC vs. G-E-T, 2 p.m.; Viroqua vs. C-FC, 4 p.m.; Bangor at Weston Invitational; Cashton at North Crawford Triangular.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Viroqua Tournament, 10 a.m.; Aquinas, G-E-T at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption Invitational, 10 a.m.; Menomonie vs. Central at Shelby (2), 11 a.m.; Onalaska Luther vs. Onalaska at JC Fields (2), 11 a.m.; Logan at Reedsburg (2), 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central, Holmen, Tomah at D.C. Everest Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Aquinas Quadrangular at Green Island, 9 a.m.; Tomah Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Central, Holmen at Sheboygan North Invitational, 9 a.m.; Onalaska at Watertown Quadrangular, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: MVC—Conference meet at UW-L, 10 a.m. Coulee—Conference meet at Viroqua, 10 a.m.