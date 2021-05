Local sports schedule: Saturday, May 22

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Cashton at Seneca, 10 a.m.; West Salem at Sparta, 10:30 a.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Central at Copeland (2), 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Onalaska at Stevens Point Invitational, 10 a.m.; Cashton at Seneca, 10 a.m.; Central at Eau Claire Memorial (2), 11 a.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Arcadia Invitational at Drugan’s Castle Mound, 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MWW—Arcadia/Independence at Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia Triangular, 10 a.m.; Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T at Wautoma/Wild Rose Triangular, 11 a.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Onalaska, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Logan, West Salem, Black River Falls at Baldwin-Woodville Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central Triangular, 10 a.m.; Onalaska Triangular, 10 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Three Rivers—Conference meet at P-E-M, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Cashton Invitational, 10 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Platteville Invitational, 11 a.m.

