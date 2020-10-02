 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Oct. 3
HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Watertown Luther Prep vs. Onalaska Luther at Gullickson Courts, 10 a.m.; Tomah at Baraboo, 10:45 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Tomah, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Valley State (N.D.), noon.

