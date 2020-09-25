 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
Local sports schedule: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Hillsboro, 1:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Aquinas at Black River Falls, noon; Tomah at Baraboo, noon.

COLLEGE

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Viterbo at St. Ambrose Invitational, noon.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Viterbo at St. Ambrose Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

WOMEN'S GOLF: Nonconference—Viterbo at Mustang Invitational in Marion, Iowa.

