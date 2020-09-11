 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 12
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 12

{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Holmen at Tomah, 9 a.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Eau Claire Regis Invitational, 9 a.m.; Sparta at West Salem, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Dordt at Viterbo, 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TribPreps: The return of high school sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News