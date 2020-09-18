 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 19
HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Tomah, 12:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Brookwood Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Arcadia vs. Aquinas at FFK, noon; Chippewa Falls at Tomah, 1 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Coulee—Conference Tournament at Viroqua, 9 a.m.

COLLEGEMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Moody Bible Institute at Viterbo, 2 p.m.

