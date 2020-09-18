Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 19

Return to homepage ×
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Tomah, 12:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Brookwood Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Arcadia vs. Aquinas at FFK, noon; Chippewa Falls at Tomah, 1 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Coulee—Conference Tournament at Viroqua, 9 a.m.
COLLEGEMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Moody Bible Institute at Viterbo, 2 p.m.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
