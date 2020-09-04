 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 5
Local sports schedule: Saturday, September 5

SATURDAY

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Midland Tournament: Viterbo vs. Grand View at Fremont, Neb., 12:30 p.m.; Viterbo vs. Missouri Baptist at Fremont, Neb., 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Faith Baptist at Viterbo, 3:30 p.m.

