{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca.

GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Viroqua Hills GC, 9 a.m. Coulee—Conference meet at Skyline GC, 4 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Tomah at West Salem, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas at Driftless United, 5 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Reedsburg at Viroqua, 4:30 p.m.

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags