HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca.
GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Viroqua Hills GC, 9 a.m. Coulee—Conference meet at Skyline GC, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Tomah at West Salem, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas at Driftless United, 5 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska Luther at Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Reedsburg at Viroqua, 4:30 p.m.