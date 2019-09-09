HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Central; Tomah at Onalaska; Aquinas at Holmen. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at G-E-T; West Salem at Arcadia; Viroqua at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Immanuel, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Chatfield at La Crescent, 7:15 p.m.; St. Charles at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at Mondovi quadrangular, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Tomah, Black River Falls at Marshfield Invitational (Frey Field), 4:15 p.m.; Westby, Viroqua, De Soto at Boscobel Invitational, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Aquinas at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Sparta vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Logan at West Salem, 7 p.m. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at St. Charles/L-A, 7 p.m. Nonocnference—Eau Claire Immanuel at Arcadia, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—St. Charles/L-A at La Crescent, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Marshfield vs. Central/Logan/West Salem at UW-L, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Holmen vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Mauston, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Wartburg (Iowa) College, 7 p.m.