HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—West Salem at Logan; Onalaska at Sparta; Holmen at Tomah. SWAL—Iowa-Grant vs. Aquinas at UW-L; Onalaska Luther at Darlington. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Bangor; Cashton at Hillsboro; Brookwood at Necedah. South Central—Mauston at G-E-T; Nekoosa at Black River Falls. SWC—Arcadia at Prairie du Chien; Platteville at Viroqua; Westby at Dodgeville. Dairyland—Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta. Southeast-White—Chatfield at Caledonia, 6 p.m. Nonconference—De Soto at Royall; Central at Merrill.
GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Hiawatha GC, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Madison Edgewood vs. Aquinas at FFK, 6 p.m.
COLLEGEVOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 8 p.m. Nonconference—UW-La Crosse triangular: UW-La Crosse vs. Elmhurst (Ill.) College, 7 p.m.