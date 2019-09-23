HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen at Central; Aquinas at Onalaska; Logan at Sparta. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther; Arcadia at G-E-T; West Salem at Viroqua. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Independence, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Houston at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Westby Invitational, 5:30 p.m. Blair-Taylor at Mondovi Invitational; Black River Falls at Cadott Invitational.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Holmen vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Logan, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at Onalaska, 7 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.; St. Charles at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Central at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Aquinas at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Logan, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Tomah at West Salem, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Silver Lake at Viterbo, 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Silver Lake at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.