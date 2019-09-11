HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen at Logan; Central at Onalaska; Aquinas at Tomah. Coulee—Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther; West Salem at Westby; Arcadia at Viroqua. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Bangor at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Wauzeka-Steuben, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Platteville, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.; La Crescent at Fillmore Central, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Arcadia, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Logan, Onalaska Luther, West Salem, G-E-T at Ettrick GC, 4:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—West Salem at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Tomah vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Logan, 7 p.m.; Central at Onalaska, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Platteville/Lancaster, 5 p.m. South Central—Black River Falls at Wautoma, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—La Crescent at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Onalaska at Central, 4 p.m.; Logan at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.