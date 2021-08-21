Local sports schedule: Sunday, August 22

COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Clarke University (Iowa) at Viterbo, 3 p.m.
The Central High School football team began its season by passing just about any test imaginable.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Aquinas High School football team turned a series of big plays into a big season-opening win at Prairie du Chien on Friday.
Onalaska had plenty of chances to seal a win on Friday night, but Baraboo scored twice in the final minute to complete a 14-point comeback and steal a 28-21 nonconference victory.
GALESVILLE — The West Salem High School football team was ready for the season to start and showed it with a 48-0 nonconference victory over G…
The senior wide receiver and safety has the size and athletic ability to be successful, but the mental side of his game is what separates him.
HOLMEN — Carson Westcott made quite an impression on the Holmen High School football team as a sophomore.
It was a play that worked so many times that it had to be tried again.
The Rangers return only one starter on the offensive line in senior Curtis Leaver, and their top two running backs from the alternate season graduated.
Whenever a high school football program makes an unexpected playoff run, the hope is that it will help lay down the foundation of success for …
The Central High School girls tennis team won a pair of dual meets on its home court Friday.
