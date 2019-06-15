BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Chippewa Falls at Holmen (2), noon; Viroqua at Sioux Falls Tournament.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Eau Claire at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Chippewa Falls at Holmen (2), noon; Viroqua at Sioux Falls Tournament.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Eau Claire at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Assistant Sports Editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.