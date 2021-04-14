 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Thursday, April 15
Local sports schedule: Thursday, April 15

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Sparta at Logan, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Menards Tennis Center, Eau Claire (includes Central, Logan), 9 a.m.

BASEBALL: Three Rivers—Chatfield at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Chatfield, 5 p.m.

