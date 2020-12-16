 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Thursday, Dec. 17
WHAT'S ON TAP

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Viroqua at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Bangor, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—New Lisbon at Coulee Christian, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ridge and Valley—Wauzeka-Steuben at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING: Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Cashton, 7 p.m.

