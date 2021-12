Local sports schedule: Thursday, Dec. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Cashton at Blair-Taylor, 5:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m.; Richland Center at Westby, 7:30 p.m.; Concordia-St. Paul Invitational: Central vs. Wayzata, 4:15 p.m.; Rick Majerus Shootout at Concordia: Onalaska vs. Franklin, 4 p.m.; Stratford Tournament: consolation, 5:30 p.m.; championship, 7:15 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles Invitational.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Aquinas at West Salem, 3 p.m.; Cashton at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Black River Falls at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.; Shullsburg Holiday Tournament: consolation, 6 p.m.; championship, 7:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska/La Crosse, Tomah/Sparta, La Crescent-Hokah in Monks Battle for the Cheeseburger at Wisconsin Dells.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center; Arcadia, Blair-Taylor at Northern Badger in River Falls.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Loras College Holiday Classic: UW-La Crosse vs. Loras College (Iowa), 6 p.m.

