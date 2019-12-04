Local sports schedule: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—West Salem at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.; Logan at Onalaska Luther; Westby at Sparta; Bangor at G-E-T; Arcadia at C-FC; Viroqua at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Aquinas. Coulee—Westby at Black River Falls. Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro; Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor. Southeast—Houston at Spring Grove. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Logan; La Crescent-Hokah at Lake City; Byron at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Mora at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Chippewa Falls vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at P-E-M triangular, 5 p.m.; Logan/Central vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Independence/Gilmanton vs. Onalaska/Luther at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Westby at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at De Soto, 7 p.m.; Mauston at Brookwood, 7 p.m.