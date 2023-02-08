BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC— Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m. Coulee— G-E-T at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Dairyland— Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. SWC— Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers— Fillmore Central at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Central at Logan, 5:45 p.m.; Aquinas at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Tomah at Sparta, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at Arcadia, 5:45 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Westby, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—De Soto at Coulee Christian, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.