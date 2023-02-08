HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Central at Logan, 5:45 p.m.; Aquinas at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Tomah at Sparta, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at Arcadia, 5:45 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Westby, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—De Soto at Coulee Christian, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Holmen, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska/La Crosse at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Rochester Lourdes at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Hudson, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Holmen at Menasha Invitational, 6 p.m.