Local sports schedule: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Viroqua at Onalaska Luther; Westby at West Salem; Black River Falls at Arcadia. Ridge and Valley—North Crawford at De Soto. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen at Aquinas; Sparta at Central. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Brookwood; Cashton at New Lisbon; Bangor at Wonewoc-Center. Southeast—Houston at Schaeffer Academy.

GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at PEG, 6 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Marshfield at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.

