Local sports schedule: Thursday, Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Central at Logan, 6:15 p.m.; Sparta at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at Coulee Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Central, 6:15 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Kickapoo at De Soto, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Westby at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Arcadia at Viroqua co-op, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Onalaska co-op, 7 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING: Coulee—Westby vs. Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood triangular, 6 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at C-FC, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia/Houston at Zumbrota-Mazeppa triangular, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska/Luther, West Salem/Bangor at Mauston quadrangular, 5 p.m.; Sparta at Cashton, 5 p.m.

