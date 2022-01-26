 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, Jan. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7:15 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Independence at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Arcadia at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: MVC—Tomah/Sparta vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING: MVC—Sparta at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Central/Logan at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Onalaska/Luther at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Royall ay Cashton, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

