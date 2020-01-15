Local sports schedule: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Whitehall. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls at Melrose-Mindoro.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Arcadia at West Salem; Onalaska Luther at G-E-T; Black River Falls at Westby. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Brookwood; Royall at Cashton.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at PEG (La Crosse), 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: MVC—Holmen vs. Logan/Central at Central, 7:15 p.m.; Tomah at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Kickapoo/La Farge at De Soto, 6:30 p.m. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia/Houston at Chatfield triangular, 5 p.m.
COLLEGEWRESTLING: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.