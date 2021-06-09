Local sports schedule: Thursday, June 10

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: WIAA regionals—Division 2 quarterfinals: Logan at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at Sparta, 5 p.m. Division 3 quarterfinals: Onalaska Luther at Westby, 5 p.m.; Kickapoo/La Farge at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Boscobel at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Division 4 quarterfinals: North Crawford at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Brookwood, 5 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m. Nonconference—DC Everest vs. Central at Copeland (2), 2 p.m.; Adams-Friendship at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Royall at De Soto, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Westby, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Central at Altoona, 4 p.m.; G-E-T at Holmen (2), 4 p.m.; Bangor at C-FC, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Wisconsin Rapids, 5 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Belmont, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Menards Tennis Center, Eau Claire (includes Tomah subsetional), 9 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: WIAA regionals—Division 3: Arcadia/Independence at Madison Edgewood, 4 p.m.; Mautson at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Wautoma/Wild Rose vs. Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T at Melrose, 7 p.m. Division 4: River Valley vs. Aquinas at FFK, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: La Crosse Loggers at Bismarck Larks, 6:35 p.m.