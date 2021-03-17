Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 18

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA: St. Charles at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m. 1A: Lyle-Pacelli or Schaeffer Academy at Houston, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Central at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Central, 4 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Logan, 4 p.m.
