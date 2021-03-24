 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 25
Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 25

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial vs. Central at Logan, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Necedah, 7:30 p.m.; Wonewoc-Center at Cashton, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Logan, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Seneca, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Central, 7:15 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse (2), 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Northwestern (Iowa), 6 p.m.

