Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional semifinals—Division 2: Onalaska vs. Central at UW-L, 7 p.m. Division 5: Bangor vs. Blair-Taylor at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m. MSHSL section final—Class AA: Caledonia vs. Stewartville at Rochester Civic Arena, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA state tournament at the Resch Center, Green Bay—Division 3 semifinal: Arcadia vs. Platteville, 1:35 p.m. Division 4 semifinals: Aquinas vs. Crandon, 6:35 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Mishicot, 8:15 p.m.

COLLEGEBASEBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Dubuque (Iowa) at Winter Haven, Fla., 4 p.m.

