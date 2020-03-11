Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional semifinals—Division 2: Onalaska vs. Central at UW-L, 7 p.m. Division 5: Bangor vs. Blair-Taylor at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m. MSHSL section final—Class AA: Caledonia vs. Stewartville at Rochester Civic Arena, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: WIAA state tournament at the Resch Center, Green Bay—Division 3 semifinal: Arcadia vs. Platteville, 1:35 p.m. Division 4 semifinals: Aquinas vs. Crandon, 6:35 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro vs. Mishicot, 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGEBASEBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Dubuque (Iowa) at Winter Haven, Fla., 4 p.m.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
