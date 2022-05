Local sports schedule: Thursday, May 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Black River Falls at Logan, 5 p.m.; Sparta at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at West Salem, 5 p.m.; Division 3: Necedah at Cashton; Onalaska Luther at Augusta; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall. Division 4: Weston at Brookwood; Blair-Taylor at C-FC.

SOFTBALL: WIAA regional finals—Division 1: Holmen at Monona Grove, 5 p.m.; Madison Memorial at Tomah. Division 2: Logan at Mount Horeb. Division 3: G-E-T at Baldwin-Woodville; Westby at River Valley; Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 6 p.m. Division 4: Onalaska Luther at Bangor. Division 5: Independence/Gilmlanton at Blair-Taylor.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Baraboo at Tomah, 4:15 p.m.; Driftless United vs. Aquinas at FFK, 5 p.m.; West Salem at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: WIAA sectionals—Division 2 at Eau Claire Regis (includes West Salem subsectional), 9:30 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Baraboo (includes Sauk Prairie regional); Division 2 at Rice Lake (includes Arcadia regional); Division 2 at Prairie du Chien (includes Viroqua, McFarland regionals); Division 3 at Mondovi (includes Mondovi regional); Division 3 at Colby (includes Kickapoo, Lancaster regionals).

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD: NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at Geneva, Ohio; NAIA Outdoor Championships at Gulf Shores, Ala.

