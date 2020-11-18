 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Thursday, Nov. 19
HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA playoffs—Division 2: Onalaska at Baraboo. Division 4: Nekoosa at Prairie du Chien. Division 5: Aquinas at Lancaster. Division 6: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Blair-Taylor. Nonconference--De Soto at Cadott, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Southeast—Spring Grove at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

