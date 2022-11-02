Local sports schedule: Thursday, Nov. 3

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: WIAA state tournament at Resch Center, Green Bay.
BOYS SOCCER: WIAA state tournament—Division 1 quarterfinals.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: WIAC Tournament—Semifinal: UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 6 p.m.
The Bangor High School football team became the first to shut out Potosi/Cassville in four years, and the performance moved them to the quarterfinal round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs next week.
WESTBY — Jayda Berg moved through the sea of people slapping hands, accepting hugs and exchanging smiles with friends and family as the celebr…
The top-seed Hilltoppers victory over fourth-seeded Medford 42-12 in the WIAA Division 3 second round Friday night put Onalaska through to Level 3 for the first time in 26 years.
Local sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 28.
Luther (7-3) built a lead in its Division 6 first-round game at third-seeded Markesan on Friday and held on to beat the Hornets 26-14 for their first playoff win since becoming a member of the WIAA.
The Onalaska High School football team completed its first unbeaten regular season since 2004 by handing Tomah a 49-20 MVC defeat in the final game of the regular season on Friday.
ELROY, Wis. — The Cashton High School football team earned a share of its second straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by routing Roy…
The Aquinas High School football team will officially take a No. 2 Associated Press state ranking and West Salem a No. 7 into Friday night’s C…
The seventh-seeded Logan High School volleyball team looked to be in trouble during its WIAA Division 2 state volleyball regional quarterfinal against the 10th-seeded Prairie du Chien.
