Local sports schedule: Thursday, September 24

THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Westby at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah Invitational at Pine Creek GC, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference championship at Drugan’s Castle Mound, 1 p.m. Nonconference—Tomah at Reedsburg, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Aquinas at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Adams-Friendship at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; P-E-M at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Onalaska at Aquinas, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at Mauston, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Tomah at Baraboo, 4 p.m.
