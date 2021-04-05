 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, April 6
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, April 6

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Logan at Central, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.; Sparta at Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.; Holmen at Logan, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: NSAA Tournament—Semifinal: Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.), 7 p.m.

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville (2), 1 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Waldorf (Iowa) (2), 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at UW-La Crosse (2), 2 p.m.

