Local sports schedule: Tuesday, August 31

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Onalaska at Central, 7 p.m.; Aquinas at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Westby at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Wabasha-Kellogg at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Hiawatha GC, 9 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Aquinas at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Menomonie at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; Onalaska vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Logan, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Caledonia at Coulee Christian, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Tomah vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Mauston at Viroqua, 4 p.m.; West Salem at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Trinity International (Ill.) at Viterbo, 4:30 p.m.

