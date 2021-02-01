Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 2

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Independence, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Arcadia, 6 p.m.; Brookwood at Weston, 6 p.m.; Mauston at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m.; Richland Center at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.; Sun Prairie at Central, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Tomah at Central, 5:45 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at West Salem, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Necedah, 6 p.m.; Hillsboro at Cashton, 7:15 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Onalaska, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Westby at West Salem co-op, 6:30 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at G-E-T co-op, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA regional semifinals—Division 1: Aquinas co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Baraboo co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7 p.m.