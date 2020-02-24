Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Tomah at Logan; Sparta at Menomonie. Division 3: Mauston at G-E-T; River Valley at Westby; Black River Falls at Nekoosa; Viroqua at Madison Edgewood. Division 4: Brookwood at New Glarus. Division 5: Granton at Cashton; Pittsville at Blair-Taylor; De Soto at Potosi/Cassville.

COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC Tournament first round—UW-River Falls at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News