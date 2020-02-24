Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Tomah at Logan; Sparta at Menomonie. Division 3: Mauston at G-E-T; River Valley at Westby; Black River Falls at Nekoosa; Viroqua at Madison Edgewood. Division 4: Brookwood at New Glarus. Division 5: Granton at Cashton; Pittsville at Blair-Taylor; De Soto at Potosi/Cassville.
COLLEGEMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC Tournament first round—UW-River Falls at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.