Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Tomah at Logan; Sparta at Menomonie. Division 3: Mauston at G-E-T; River Valley at Westby; Black River Falls at Nekoosa; Viroqua at Madison Edgewood. Division 4: Brookwood at New Glarus. Division 5: Granton at Cashton; Pittsville at Blair-Taylor; De Soto at Potosi/Cassville.