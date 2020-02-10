Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Cashton; Brookwood at New Lisbon. Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia at Aquinas; Eau Claire Memorial at Logan; West Salem at Tomah; Central at Hudson; Richland Center at Viroqua; Holmen at Menomonie; G-E-T at Altoona, 7:30 p.m..
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Tomah. Coulee—Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther; West Salem at G-E-T; Viroqua at Westby. Dairyland—C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro; Independence at Blair-Taylor. Ridge and Valley—La Farge at De Soto. Three Rivers—Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia at Logan, 5:45 p.m.; Houston at Alden-Conger; Onalaska at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Westby at Viroqua co-op, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem co-op at Arcadia, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7:30 p.m.