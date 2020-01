Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Aquinas at Logan; Holmen at Sparta; Central at Tomah. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Gilmanton; Blair-Taylor at C-FC. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Kickapoo. Three Rivers—St. Charles at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Southland at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Onalaska; Prairie du Chien at Viroqua; Mauston at Black River Falls; Houston at Alden-Conger.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Aquinas; Tomah at Central; Sparta at Holmen. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Cashton; Wonewoc-Center at Brookwood. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Southland, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Viroqua at Mauston, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Onalaska Luther; Boscobel at De Soto; Independence at Arcadia; Onalaska at Eau Claire Memorial.

GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Viroqua co-op at West Salem co-op, 6:30 p.m.