Local sports schedule: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Brookwood; Bangor at Royall; Cashton at New Lisbon. Nonconference—River Falls at Logan; Nekoosa at Black River Falls; Onalaska Luther at C-FC; Aquinas at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.; Westby at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.; De Soto at Boscobel, 7:30 p.m.; Houston at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.; Tomah at Adams-Friendship, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Arcadia at G-E-T; Onalaska Luther at Westby; Black River Falls at Viroqua. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro; Augusta at Blair-Taylor. Nonconference—Tomah at Adams-Friendship, 6 p.m.; Sparta at Mauston, 7 p.m.; La Farge at Cashton; River Ridge at De Soto; Fillmore Central at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Winona, 6 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Sparta vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Tomah, 7:30 p.m.