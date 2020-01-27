Local sports schedule: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Brookwood; Bangor at Royall; Cashton at New Lisbon. Nonconference—River Falls at Logan; Nekoosa at Black River Falls; Onalaska Luther at C-FC; Aquinas at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.; Westby at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.; De Soto at Boscobel, 7:30 p.m.; Houston at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m.; Tomah at Adams-Friendship, 7:45 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Arcadia at G-E-T; Onalaska Luther at Westby; Black River Falls at Viroqua. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro; Augusta at Blair-Taylor. Nonconference—Tomah at Adams-Friendship, 6 p.m.; Sparta at Mauston, 7 p.m.; La Farge at Cashton; River Ridge at De Soto; Fillmore Central at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Winona, 6 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Sparta vs. West Salem/Bangor at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Mel.-Min./G-E-T at Tomah, 7:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.