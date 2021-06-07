Local sports schedule: Tuesday, June 8

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA: Caledonia vs. Pine Island at Rochester Hudson Field, 5 p.m. MVC—Sparta at Logan, 4 p.m.; Central at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 4 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Viroqua at Prairie du Chien, 4:30 p.m.; Royall at Westby, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL: MVC—Central at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls, 5 p.m.
BOYS GOLF: WIAA sectionals—Division 2 at Skyline GC (includes Arcadia regional), 9 a.m. Division 2 at Prairie du Chien CC (includes Dodgeville regional), 9 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: WIAA regionals—Division 2: Tomah at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Central at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Sparta at River Falls, 7 p.m. Division 4: Madison Country Day/Abundant Life Chrisitian/ St. Ambrose at Prairie du Chien, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL sections—1A: Caledonia, La Crescent-Hokah, Rushford-Peterson/Houston at Triton. MVC—Onalaska Invitational, 4 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Conference meet at Cashton, 4 p.m. SWC—Conference meet at Platteville, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL: La Crosse Loggers at Duluth Huskies, 6:35 p.m.