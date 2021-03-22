Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 23

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1A semifinal: Houston vs. Hayfield at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Logan, 7 p.m.; Seneca at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Central at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire North, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Central/Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
