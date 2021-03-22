 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 23
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 23

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1A semifinal: Houston vs. Hayfield at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Logan, 7 p.m.; Seneca at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Central at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Central at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire North, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Central/Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.

