Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Sparta at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Logan at Menomonie, 7 p.m. Division 3: Westby at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; Nekoosa at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Division 4: Osseo-Fairchild at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at New Glarus, 7 p.m. Division 5: Granton at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Alma/Pepin at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Coulee Christian at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; De Soto at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Want to see more local sports coverage like this?
Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily!
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.