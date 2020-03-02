You are the owner of this article.
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Sparta at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Logan at Menomonie, 7 p.m. Division 3: Westby at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; Nekoosa at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Division 4: Osseo-Fairchild at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at New Glarus, 7 p.m. Division 5: Granton at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Alma/Pepin at Cashton, 7 p.m.; Coulee Christian at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; De Soto at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

