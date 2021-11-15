 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, November 16

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Menomonie at Central, 7:15 p.m.; West Salem at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Westby, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at La Farge, 7:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News