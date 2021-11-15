HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Menomonie at Central, 7:15 p.m.; West Salem at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Westby, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at La Farge, 7:15 p.m.
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, November 16
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jackson Flottmeyer and Calvin Hargrove each rushed for two touchdowns.
With his team one victory away from a chance to play for the WIAA Division 5 state championship, Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee to…
Local sports schedule for Friday, November 12.
WATCH NOW: WIAA football—La Crosse Aquinas marches to Division 5 semis with win over St. Croix Falls
The Blugolds’ offense had its way Friday night, and that led to a 38-14 victory.
The Central/Logan/West Salem girls swimming team is sending a relay team to the WIAA Division 1 state meet after its performance at the Wiscon…
It’s Cashton’s first win over the Cardinals since 2013 and only its second win over Bangor in the teams’ 22 most recent meetings.
The Blugolds trailed for the first time this season but earned a 30-6 victory.
Bangor's Mathieu Oesterle still leads the Coulee Region in rushing.
Todd Sommerfeldt and Eric Lee break down the quarterfinals of the WIAA football playoffs.