HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Sparta at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.; Cashton at De Soto; Elk Mound at Arcadia; North Crawford at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m.; Cannon Falls at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Three Rivers—Fillmore Central at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—G-E-T at C-FC, 5:15 p.m.; Onalaska at Arcadia, 5:45 p.m.; Tomah at Mauston, 6 p.m.; Central at Black River Falls; Westfield at Sparta; Necedah at Onalaska Luther; Brookwood at Viroqua; De Soto at Cashton; Bangor at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Red Wing, 7 p.m.; Aquinas co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Augsburg (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.; Viterbo at Winona State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Luther (Iowa) at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.