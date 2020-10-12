Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOLVOLLEYBALL: MVC—Tomah at Aquinas, 7 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Westby at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Viroqua, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. Alma/Pepin at Alma, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: WIAA state tournament, Kohler, Wis.
BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Adams-Friendship, 4 p.m.; West Salem at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGEMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Maranatha Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Maranatha Baptist, 1:30 p.m.
