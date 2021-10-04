Local sports schedule: Tuesday, October 5

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Logan vs. Aquinas at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Central at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Westby at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. Alma/Pepin at Pepin, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford Quadrangular, 5:30 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Tomah Invitational at Hiawatha GC, 4 p.m.; Bangor at Owen-Withee Invitational, 4 p.m.; Black River Falls Invitational at Skyline GC, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Turtleback GC, Rice Lake (includes Sparta regional), 9 a.m. Division 2 at Trappers Turn, Wisconsin Dells (includes Prairie du Chien regional), 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Conference Round Robin: Holmen vs. Central at FFK, 3:45 p.m.; Onalaska at Tomah, 4:15 p.m.; Aquinas at Logan, 7 p.m.; Sparta at West Salem, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas triangular at YMCA North, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: WIAA subsectionals—Division 2 at Altoona (includes Aquinas, Black River Falls, Onalaska Luther, Viroqua, West Salem), 9 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S GOLF: Nonconference—Viterbo Invitational at La Crosse Country Club, 9 a.m.