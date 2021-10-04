Local sports schedule: Tuesday, October 5

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Logan vs. Aquinas at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Central at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Westby at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Independence at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. Alma/Pepin at Pepin, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford Quadrangular, 5:30 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m.