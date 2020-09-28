 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Aquinas at Onalaska, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Mauston at Tomah, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational at the OmniCenter, 4 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Chatfield Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Onalaska vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.

