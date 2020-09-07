 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER: Three Rivers—P-E-M at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Caledonia at P-E-M, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Tomah vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Mauston vs. Onalaska Luther at Parkridge, 4 p.m.; West Salem at Viroqua, 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TribPreps: The return of high school sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News