Local sports schedule: Wednesday, April 7

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL state tournament—AA semifinal: Caledonia vs. Minneapolis North at Target Center, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL state tournament—AA semifinal: Caledonia vs. Minneapolis North at Target Center, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S TENNIS: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Elsewhere, the Cashton and Brookwood football teams also picked up wins.
HOLMEN — The Central High School football team had a clear advantage in field position throughout its game against Holmen on Thursday.
A lot of things went right as the first game of the season progressed for the Central High School football team last week.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is headed to the MSHSL Class AA state semifinals after beating St. Croix Pre…
MANKATO, Minn. — The Houston High School girls basketball team's unbeaten run came to an end Tuesday evening at Mankato East.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The stage was set for an offensive juggernaut.
Junior running back Nick Kent led the way for the Spartans with 22 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Holmen High School volleyball team kept piling up its victories, and junior Ellie Kline reached a milestone against Eau…
Brad King thinks he has a good understanding of what to expect when the Caledonia High School boys basketball team puts a 19-game winning stre…
The RiverHawks used key runs in the third and fourth sets to earn the win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.